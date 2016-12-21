New tribal leaders assume power in Rhode Island
TV reports tribal members elected in July have taken control of the federally-recognized tribe's administration building in Charlestown Tuesday. Bella Noka, the tribal election committee chairperson, told the station that members hired retired police officers for security as the locks were changed on the building.
