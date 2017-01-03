Lifestyle | Jocelyn Kelly: 17 to Watc...

Lifestyle | Jocelyn Kelly: 17 to Watch in 2017 in RI

Thursday Dec 29 Read more: Go Local

The United Way of Rhode Island is one of the state's leading nonprofits for engaging young professionals - and at a time when the state is trying to retain and attract talented millennials, UWRI plays an important role in connecting them with different communities around the state. Kelly, the current Chair of the UWRI's Young Leaders Circle, is the Assistant Vice President, State Government Relations Manager at Citizens Bank, after having served as a government relations specialist following political work for then-Secretary of State Ralph Mollis.

