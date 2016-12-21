Lifestyle | Billy Gilman: 16 Who Made a Difference in 2016
After starting off as a child star, Gilman's journey in the music world took him to The Voice this year, where he finished second in the wildly popular reality music show. Gilman was born in Westerly in 1988, recording his first single, "One Voice," at 11 years old.
