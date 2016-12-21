Food | Shearer's Foods Recalls Potato Chips Due to Salmonella Contamination
The Rhode Island Department of Health is warning consumers that Shearer's Foods is recalling potato chip products due to possible Salmonella contamination. The chips were sold under the brand names Deep River, Delish, Larry the Cable Guy, Essential Everyday, and Market Essential.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Add your comments below
Rhode Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sarah beth zink
|Dec 18
|Deb P
|3
|Horror hills
|Nov 23
|Someone
|1
|Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A...
|Nov '16
|nove01
|1
|shortage of women in rhode island! (May '12)
|Oct '16
|need answers
|3
|Curt Schilling eyes US Senate run against Eliza...
|Oct '16
|Lawrence Wolf
|5
|...'' l....Love Rhode Island..''' (Sep '10)
|Sep '16
|Peter WolfMan 363
|6
|Safety fears rein in march for immigrant driver...
|Sep '16
|Wildchild
|3
Find what you want!
Search Rhode Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC