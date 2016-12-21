Food | 10 Most Donated Foods to the Rhode Island Food Bank in 2016
The Rhode Island Community Food Bank has a simple mission - create a state where no one goes hungry. GoLocal reached out to find out what were the most donated foods this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rhode Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats think Trump won on economic issues - ...
|Dec 25
|The Real Donald T...
|3
|sarah beth zink
|Dec 18
|Deb P
|3
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A...
|Nov '16
|nove01
|1
|shortage of women in rhode island! (May '12)
|Oct '16
|need answers
|3
|Curt Schilling eyes US Senate run against Eliza...
|Oct '16
|Lawrence Wolf
|5
|...'' l....Love Rhode Island..''' (Sep '10)
|Sep '16
|Peter WolfMan 363
|6
Find what you want!
Search Rhode Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC