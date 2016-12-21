Democrats think Trump won on economic...

Democrats think Trump won on economic issues - but exit...

There are 4 comments on the News Times story from 23 hrs ago, titled Democrats think Trump won on economic issues - but exit.... In it, News Times reports that:

Hillary Clinton has laid the blame on her upset election loss to Donald Trump on everyone from FBI Director James Comey to Russian President Vladimir Putin. "The Democratic Party failed to offer a compelling jobs message for everybody," Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo, an early Clinton supporter, told Business Insider in a recent interview.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Patriotic One

Cherry Hill, NJ

#1 8 hrs ago
Trump won because Obama was so bad.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Retribution

Philadelphia, PA

#2 4 hrs ago
Democrats are spineless dolts.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Glitter940

Sydney, Australia

#3 2 hrs ago
ne1 over 18 looking for kinky fun? K iK me on supergirl.z15 (im female)
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

The Real Donald Trump

Since: Dec 16

37

Memphis, TN

#4 1 hr ago
I am The Real Donald Trump and I won because I promised my voters everything for nothing! I dropped all the right buzzwords they've been programmed to salivate over for the last thirty years. Of course it didn't hurt I was running against Hillary. I'll leave it to my faithful flock to talk about her, which they will do anytime anybody criticizes me. Nevermind she lost and is totally inconsequential to my policies and the future of our country.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rhode Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
sarah beth zink Dec 18 Deb P 3
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A... Nov '16 nove01 1
shortage of women in rhode island! (May '12) Oct '16 need answers 3
News Curt Schilling eyes US Senate run against Eliza... Oct '16 Lawrence Wolf 5
...'' l....Love Rhode Island..''' (Sep '10) Sep '16 Peter WolfMan 363 6
News Safety fears rein in march for immigrant driver... Sep '16 Wildchild 3
See all Rhode Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rhode Island Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,620 • Total comments across all topics: 277,329,439

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC