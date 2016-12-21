There are on the News Times story from 23 hrs ago, titled Democrats think Trump won on economic issues - but exit.... In it, News Times reports that:

Hillary Clinton has laid the blame on her upset election loss to Donald Trump on everyone from FBI Director James Comey to Russian President Vladimir Putin. "The Democratic Party failed to offer a compelling jobs message for everybody," Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo, an early Clinton supporter, told Business Insider in a recent interview.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at News Times.