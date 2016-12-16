200th anniversary of Howard County recognized by State House and Senate
State elected officials came together on Monday to present State House and State Senate resolutions marking the 200th anniversary of Howard County to Howard County Commissioners. The resolutions noted that Howard County, when it was organized Jan. 23, 1816, was larger in area than the states of Massachusetts, Vermont, Delaware and Rhode Island combined.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayette Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Rhode Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sarah beth zink
|Dec 18
|Deb P
|3
|Horror hills
|Nov 23
|Someone
|1
|Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A...
|Nov '16
|nove01
|1
|shortage of women in rhode island! (May '12)
|Oct '16
|need answers
|3
|Curt Schilling eyes US Senate run against Eliza...
|Oct '16
|Lawrence Wolf
|5
|...'' l....Love Rhode Island..''' (Sep '10)
|Sep '16
|Peter WolfMan 363
|6
|Safety fears rein in march for immigrant driver...
|Sep '16
|Wildchild
|3
Find what you want!
Search Rhode Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC