White House visitors include 22 from Pennsylvania
The White House has declined to release a log of visitors under the Trump administration. But a news outlet has come up with a log of its own, a list that includes 22 people from Pennsylvania who have interacted with President Trump since he took office. Politico has documented in-person meetings with the president at the White House, Mar-a-Lago and other venues, event appearances, and phone calls with foreign leaders and other politicians.
