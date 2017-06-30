Today in History: July 3

Today in History: July 3

Iranian mourners in Tehran carry one of 72 caskets to the Cemetery of Martyrs after attending a mass funeral and "Death to America" rally, July 7, 1988, in response to the downing of Iran Air Flight 655 by the USS Vincennes on July 3. On July 3, 1863, the three-day Civil War Battle of Gettysburg in Pennsylvania ended in a major victory for the North as Confederate troops failed to breach Union positions during an assault known as Pickett's Charge. In 1913, during a 50th anniversary reunion at Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, Civil War veterans re-enacted Pickett's Charge, which ended with embraces and handshakes between the former enemies.

Chicago, IL

