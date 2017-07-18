St. Petersburg man charged with tampering in a Pennsylvania killing
A St. Petersburg man is accused of trying to help cover up the killing of his son's wife, who disappeared into Lake Erie in Pennsylvania last month. Ernest Leclair, 74, was charged Wednesday with tampering with and fabricating physical evidence, according to the Erie Times-News.
