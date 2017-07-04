Police called to scene of fatal motor...

Police called to scene of fatal motorcycle crash

Police log: Mercersburg man dies in motorcycle crash Mercersburg man killed in motorcycle crash Monday afternoon Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2umT4S6 PETERS TOWNSHIP - A 40-year-old Mercersburg man died late Monday night after he lost control of his motorcycle on Buchanan Trail West, according to Pennsylvania State Police, Chambersburg. Police said Kevin L. Knight was riding a 1998 Honda east in the 15000 block of Buchanan Trail West at 11:05 p.m. when he lost control on a downhill curve.

Chicago, IL

