Police called to scene of fatal motorcycle crash
Police log: Mercersburg man dies in motorcycle crash Mercersburg man killed in motorcycle crash Monday afternoon Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2umT4S6 PETERS TOWNSHIP - A 40-year-old Mercersburg man died late Monday night after he lost control of his motorcycle on Buchanan Trail West, according to Pennsylvania State Police, Chambersburg. Police said Kevin L. Knight was riding a 1998 Honda east in the 15000 block of Buchanan Trail West at 11:05 p.m. when he lost control on a downhill curve.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police log (Oct '08)
|Jul 1
|Michael martz
|6
|Welfare cheats need not apply
|Jul 1
|Our welfare state
|11
|Lehigh Valley gets two medical marijuana dispen...
|Jul 1
|weaponX
|1
|Which PA small town has the most white trash? (Sep '12)
|Jul 1
|Harley Race
|79
|Is state legislature beholden to teachers union? (Mar '11)
|Jun 27
|Pension lack of ...
|351
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Jun 18
|Dave
|1,315
|Drug Addict working for sports center
|Jun 18
|Jeff Teel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC