Pennsylvania Senate passes bill allowing teachers to pack heat at school
Memorial signs posted near Sandy Hook Elementary School in Monroe, CT, following a 2012 shooting. CREDIT: AP Photo/Jessica Hill Pennsylvania's state senate passed a bill that would allow teachers with concealed-carry licenses to carry guns on school grounds, with a vote of 28-22.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ThinkProgress.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police log (Oct '08)
|Sat
|Michael martz
|6
|Welfare cheats need not apply
|Sat
|Our welfare state
|11
|Lehigh Valley gets two medical marijuana dispen...
|Sat
|weaponX
|1
|Which PA small town has the most white trash? (Sep '12)
|Sat
|Harley Race
|79
|Is state legislature beholden to teachers union? (Mar '11)
|Jun 27
|Pension lack of ...
|351
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Jun 18
|Dave
|1,315
|Drug Addict working for sports center
|Jun 18
|Jeff Teel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC