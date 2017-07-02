Pennsylvania man charged in 'senseless' and 'savage' road-rage killing after lane merge
A Pennsylvania man was in custody Sunday for what a prosecutor called the "savage" and "senseless" death of a recent high school graduate shot in the head during a road-rage confrontation as the two tried to merge in a single lane. David Desper, 28, of Trainer, turned himself in accompanied by an attorney early Sunday, and police said he was charged with first- and third-degree murder, possession of an instrument of crime, and reckless endangering in the death of 18-year-old Bianca Roberson in West Goshen Township.
