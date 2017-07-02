Pennsylvania man charged in 'senseles...

Pennsylvania man charged in 'senseless' and 'savage' road-rage killing after lane merge

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

A Pennsylvania man was in custody Sunday for what a prosecutor called the "savage" and "senseless" death of a recent high school graduate shot in the head during a road-rage confrontation as the two tried to merge in a single lane. David Desper, 28, of Trainer, turned himself in accompanied by an attorney early Sunday, and police said he was charged with first- and third-degree murder, possession of an instrument of crime, and reckless endangering in the death of 18-year-old Bianca Roberson in West Goshen Township.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police log (Oct '08) 22 hr Michael martz 6
News Welfare cheats need not apply 23 hr Our welfare state 11
News Lehigh Valley gets two medical marijuana dispen... Sat weaponX 1
Poll Which PA small town has the most white trash? (Sep '12) Sat Harley Race 79
Poll Is state legislature beholden to teachers union? (Mar '11) Jun 27 Pension lack of ... 351
Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07) Jun 18 Dave 1,315
Drug Addict working for sports center Jun 18 Jeff Teel 1
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,698 • Total comments across all topics: 282,186,470

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC