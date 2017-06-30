Pennsylvania Highest Court Has Spoken: Former Employees Are Not...

Pennsylvania Highest Court Has Spoken...

Since January 6, 2016, almost 18 months ago, in accordance with a decision by the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania , employers in the state of Pennsylvania have been required to allow recently separated employees access to their personnel files on the same footing as current employees. That 2016 decision reversed the common thinking among employers in Pennsylvania that only current employees had the right to access their personnel files, and that former employees - no matter how long ago they had been separated - were not entitled to such access.

