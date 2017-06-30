Pennsylvania has highest beer prices ...

Pennsylvania has highest beer prices in US

4 hrs ago

Pennsylvania has the dubious distinction of charging the highest beer prices in the country, a national survey revealed. In fact, you could get three cases of beer in Michigan for the price of two in the Keystone state.

Chicago, IL

