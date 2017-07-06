New Jersey Transit Train Derails at P...

New Jersey Transit Train Derails at Penn Station in New York

Read more: The New York Times

A New Jersey Transit train derailed as it entered Pennsylvania Station in New York on Thursday night, causing yet another round of delays on all New Jersey Transit and Amtrak trains just days before major repairs begin at the nation's busiest transit hub. There was no immediate indication that the derailment, which occurred around 9 p.m., had caused any injuries or damage.

