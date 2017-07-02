Less humid air to spill across northe...

Less humid air to spill across northeastern US for Fourth of July

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Fox News

Comfortable, rain-free conditions will highlight Independence Day for the majority of the northeastern United States, but there may be some trouble spots. The high humidity that played a part in triggering severe weather on Saturday will be reduced early this week with the most comfortable air awaiting on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Woman with HIV trying to infect men 14 hr Concerned 1
News Police log (Oct '08) Sat Michael martz 6
News Welfare cheats need not apply Sat Our welfare state 11
News Lehigh Valley gets two medical marijuana dispen... Sat weaponX 1
Poll Which PA small town has the most white trash? (Sep '12) Sat Harley Race 79
Poll Is state legislature beholden to teachers union? (Mar '11) Jun 27 Pension lack of ... 351
Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07) Jun 18 Dave 1,315
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,619 • Total comments across all topics: 282,201,901

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC