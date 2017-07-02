Less humid air to spill across northeastern US for Fourth of July
Comfortable, rain-free conditions will highlight Independence Day for the majority of the northeastern United States, but there may be some trouble spots. The high humidity that played a part in triggering severe weather on Saturday will be reduced early this week with the most comfortable air awaiting on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman with HIV trying to infect men
|14 hr
|Concerned
|1
|Police log (Oct '08)
|Sat
|Michael martz
|6
|Welfare cheats need not apply
|Sat
|Our welfare state
|11
|Lehigh Valley gets two medical marijuana dispen...
|Sat
|weaponX
|1
|Which PA small town has the most white trash? (Sep '12)
|Sat
|Harley Race
|79
|Is state legislature beholden to teachers union? (Mar '11)
|Jun 27
|Pension lack of ...
|351
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Jun 18
|Dave
|1,315
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC