Ken Ludwig's Epic Adventure the Three Musketeers to Begin Next Week at Pennsylvania Shakespeare

This swashbuckling romp abounds with comedy, danger, and romance. Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival's production of Ken Ludwig 's The Three Musketeers previews July 12 and 13, opens July 14, and continues through August 6 in repertory with Shakespeare's As You Like It at the Labuda Center for the Performing Arts on the campus of DeSales University.

