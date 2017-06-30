Guns And KKK Members At Gettysburg Co...

Guns And KKK Members At Gettysburg Confederate Rally, But No Foes To Fight

A few hundred armed militia group members, Sons of Confederate Veterans, Ku Klux Klaners, supporters of President Donald Trump , and other self-described patriots descended upon the Gettysburg battlefield Saturday to defend the site's Confederate symbols from phantom activists with the violent far-left group Antifa. Some carried assault rifles - permitted in Pennsylvania - as they peered out across the battlefield with binoculars, on the lookout for the black-clad, face-masked anti-fascists, anarchists and socialists they said they had heard were traveling to the national park to dishonor Confederate graves, monuments and flags.

