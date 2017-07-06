Flash flood watch issued for parts of...

Flash flood watch issued for parts of central Pa.

19 hrs ago

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for Adams, Bedford, Franklin, Fulton, Somerset and York counties in central Pennsylvania. Flash flood watch issued for parts of central Pennsylvania The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for Adams, Bedford, Franklin, Fulton, Somerset and York counties in central Pennsylvania.

Chicago, IL

