Fireworks at Pennsylvania amusement park spark brush fire14 minutes ago
An Independence Day fireworks show at one of Pennsylvania's most popular amusement parks ended early after the show sparked a brush fire on a hillside near the fireworks launch area. Fire officials say the fire started about 15 minutes into the display at Hersheypark.
