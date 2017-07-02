Fireworks Alert from AG Shapiro: "Hel...

Fireworks Alert from AG Shapiro: "Help Us Keep Pennsylvanians Safe on the Fourth of July"

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: GantDaily.com

Attorney General Josh Shapiro has detailed the work of the Office of Attorney General's Bureau of Consumer Protection, which is inspecting fireworks dealers throughout Pennsylvania to ensure fireworks sales are in compliance with Pennsylvania law. The attorney general also offered a series of safety tips to ensure Pennsylvania residents enjoy the national holiday weekend safely and responsibly if they use or are around fireworks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Woman with HIV trying to infect men 2 hr Concerned 1
News Police log (Oct '08) Sat Michael martz 6
News Welfare cheats need not apply Sat Our welfare state 11
News Lehigh Valley gets two medical marijuana dispen... Sat weaponX 1
Poll Which PA small town has the most white trash? (Sep '12) Sat Harley Race 79
Poll Is state legislature beholden to teachers union? (Mar '11) Jun 27 Pension lack of ... 351
Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07) Jun 18 Dave 1,315
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,021 • Total comments across all topics: 282,190,539

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC