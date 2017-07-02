Fireworks Alert from AG Shapiro: "Help Us Keep Pennsylvanians Safe on the Fourth of July"
Attorney General Josh Shapiro has detailed the work of the Office of Attorney General's Bureau of Consumer Protection, which is inspecting fireworks dealers throughout Pennsylvania to ensure fireworks sales are in compliance with Pennsylvania law. The attorney general also offered a series of safety tips to ensure Pennsylvania residents enjoy the national holiday weekend safely and responsibly if they use or are around fireworks.
