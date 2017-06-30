Driver killed when pickup slams into milk tanker

The driver of a pickup truck was killed when he crashed into a milk tanker truck that was backing into a farm, state police said. The driver of a pickup truck was killed when he crashed into a milk tanker truck that was backing into a farm, state police said.( A northern Pennsylvania pickup truck driver was killed when he drove into, and went completely under the trailer of a stopped milk tanker, state police said Tuesday.

