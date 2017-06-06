Donald Trump blasts states for refusi...

Donald Trump blasts states for refusing to give records to voted fraud panel

2 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

President Trump took aim Saturday morning at the two dozen states refusing to heed his election integrity commission's request this week for detailed voter records as his administration ramps up a review of the U.S. election system. "Numerous states are refusing to give information to the very distinguished VOTER FRAUD PANEL," Mr. Trump tweeted from his personal Twitter account Saturday morning.

Chicago, IL

