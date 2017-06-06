Donald Trump blasts states for refusing to give records to voted fraud panel
President Trump took aim Saturday morning at the two dozen states refusing to heed his election integrity commission's request this week for detailed voter records as his administration ramps up a review of the U.S. election system. "Numerous states are refusing to give information to the very distinguished VOTER FRAUD PANEL," Mr. Trump tweeted from his personal Twitter account Saturday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Welfare cheats need not apply
|3 hr
|Sam
|10
|Lehigh Valley gets two medical marijuana dispen...
|6 hr
|weaponX
|1
|Which PA small town has the most white trash? (Sep '12)
|11 hr
|Harley Race
|79
|Is state legislature beholden to teachers union? (Mar '11)
|Jun 27
|Pension lack of ...
|351
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Jun 18
|Dave
|1,315
|Drug Addict working for sports center
|Jun 18
|Jeff Teel
|1
|Any bi or gay teens near Pittsburgh pa
|Jun 15
|Red
|4
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC