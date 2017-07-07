Deficit-ridden Pennsylvania warned of...

3 hrs ago

Pennsylvania was put on notice Thursday that it faces another credit downgrade and higher borrowing costs if it does not improve its deficit-ridden finances. The sharply worded warning by Standard and Poor's that suggested state government is guilty of financial mismanagement came amid a six-day-old stalemate as lawmakers tussle over how to pay for a $32 billion spending package.

