Couple, fellow club members savor thrill of fireworks
A combination of adrenaline rush and excited audience response has kept Mike and Bethany Bateman setting off the explosive, colorful devices for the past decade. The Greensburg couple volunteer to help conduct fireworks shows for the public as well as private displays for fellow members of the not-for-profit Pennsylvania Pyrotechnic Artists club.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police log (Oct '08)
|Jul 1
|Michael martz
|6
|Welfare cheats need not apply
|Jul 1
|Our welfare state
|11
|Lehigh Valley gets two medical marijuana dispen...
|Jul 1
|weaponX
|1
|Which PA small town has the most white trash? (Sep '12)
|Jul 1
|Harley Race
|79
|Is state legislature beholden to teachers union? (Mar '11)
|Jun 27
|Pension lack of ...
|351
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Jun 18
|Dave
|1,315
|Drug Addict working for sports center
|Jun 18
|Jeff Teel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC