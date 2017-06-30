Clock ticking on $2B search to balance Pennsylvania budget

The clock is ticking on Pennsylvania lawmakers grappling with the state government's biggest shortfall since the recession to come up with the $2 billion-plus they say they need to balance a shortfall from the just-ended fiscal year and a projected deficit in the just-started fiscal year. No agreements were reported Monday, three days after the Republican-controlled Legislature sent the main appropriations bill in a $32 billion budget package to the desk of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.

