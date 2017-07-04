After dismal 2016, shale gas drillers...

After dismal 2016, shale gas drillers begin to turn a corner

Pennsylvania's moribund drilling industry, which has struggled with persistently low prices and a dearth of infrastructure to get its product to market, is showing signs of life. Natural gas producers drilled 397 shale wells through the first six months of 2017, more than twice the number they sank in the same period last year.

