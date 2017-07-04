After dismal 2016, shale gas drillers begin to turn a corner
Pennsylvania's moribund drilling industry, which has struggled with persistently low prices and a dearth of infrastructure to get its product to market, is showing signs of life. Natural gas producers drilled 397 shale wells through the first six months of 2017, more than twice the number they sank in the same period last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police log (Oct '08)
|Jul 1
|Michael martz
|6
|Welfare cheats need not apply
|Jul 1
|Our welfare state
|11
|Lehigh Valley gets two medical marijuana dispen...
|Jul 1
|weaponX
|1
|Which PA small town has the most white trash? (Sep '12)
|Jul 1
|Harley Race
|79
|Is state legislature beholden to teachers union? (Mar '11)
|Jun 27
|Pension lack of ...
|351
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Jun 18
|Dave
|1,315
|Drug Addict working for sports center
|Jun 18
|Jeff Teel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC