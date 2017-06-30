5 significant natural gas explosions ...

5 significant natural gas explosions in Pennsylvania in the past decade

Read more: PennLive.com

The Feb. 9, 2011, explosion of a natural gas pipeline and subsequent fire leveled eight row homes, damaged dozens of others and killed five people, the Associated Press reported at the time. Those killed were William Hall, 79, and his wife, Beatrice, 74, of 544 North 13th Street, and Ofelia Ben, 69, Catherine Cruz, 16, and Matthew Manuel Cruz, 4 months, of 542 North 13th Street.

Chicago, IL

