18-year-old gets house arrest in audi...

18-year-old gets house arrest in auditorium sex assault case

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WOGY-AM Pittston

An 18-year-old who was accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in a Pennsylvania high school auditorium has been sentenced to house arrest and probation. Nicholas Carroll pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge of statutory sexual assault.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOGY-AM Pittston.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police log (Oct '08) Jul 1 Michael martz 6
News Welfare cheats need not apply Jul 1 Our welfare state 11
News Lehigh Valley gets two medical marijuana dispen... Jul 1 weaponX 1
Poll Which PA small town has the most white trash? (Sep '12) Jul 1 Harley Race 79
Poll Is state legislature beholden to teachers union? (Mar '11) Jun 27 Pension lack of ... 351
Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07) Jun 18 Dave 1,315
Drug Addict working for sports center Jun 18 Jeff Teel 1
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,102 • Total comments across all topics: 282,268,262

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC