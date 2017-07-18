18-year-old gets house arrest in auditorium sex assault case
An 18-year-old who was accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in a Pennsylvania high school auditorium has been sentenced to house arrest and probation. Nicholas Carroll pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge of statutory sexual assault.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOGY-AM Pittston.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police log (Oct '08)
|Jul 1
|Michael martz
|6
|Welfare cheats need not apply
|Jul 1
|Our welfare state
|11
|Lehigh Valley gets two medical marijuana dispen...
|Jul 1
|weaponX
|1
|Which PA small town has the most white trash? (Sep '12)
|Jul 1
|Harley Race
|79
|Is state legislature beholden to teachers union? (Mar '11)
|Jun 27
|Pension lack of ...
|351
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Jun 18
|Dave
|1,315
|Drug Addict working for sports center
|Jun 18
|Jeff Teel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC