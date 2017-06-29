Your July hotlist: 9 great things to ...

Your July hotlist: 9 great things to see and do in Pennsylvania this month

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: PennLive.com

Now that summer is officially here, it's time to get out and enjoy Pennsylvania. If you are looking for an excuse to travel around the state in the coming month, I've got 9 great reasons below to travel Pa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Welfare cheats need not apply 9 hr Weatherly reckt 7
Poll Is state legislature beholden to teachers union? (Mar '11) Jun 27 Pension lack of ... 351
Poll Which PA small town has the most white trash? (Sep '12) Jun 23 Escaped-Johnstown 78
Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07) Jun 18 Dave 1,315
Drug Addict working for sports center Jun 18 Jeff Teel 1
Any bi or gay teens near Pittsburgh pa Jun 15 Red 4
News Fed Officials Sharpen Concerns Over Trump's Imm... Jun 12 george 17
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,304 • Total comments across all topics: 282,138,759

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC