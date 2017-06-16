WISH-TV celebrates Nexstar Foundera s Day of Caring, helps feed thousands
Dozens of WISH-TV employees celebrated their parent company's 21st anniversary this week by volunteering at local organizations, including Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana. The effort to give back to the community is part of Founder's Day of Caring, an annual event created by Nexstar Media Group.
