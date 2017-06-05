Why Teen Mental Ability Surges While Brain Shrinks
They've long known that the brain's gray matter decreases in volume during adolescence -- even though mental performance improves dramatically from childhood to young adulthood. Gray matter is the tissue in brain areas involved in seeing and hearing, memory, speech, emotions, decision making and self-control, among other things.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HON.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PA: EMTA Ridership Down in 2015-16
|19 hr
|Dtf
|12
|James Coggins
|Mon
|Joelean
|1
|James Coggins
|Mon
|Palmreader
|1
|Fed Officials Sharpen Concerns Over Trump's Imm...
|Jun 3
|spytheweb
|2
|Klan plans rallies in Pa. (Aug '06)
|Jun 3
|Fitus T Bluster
|378
|The Jehovah's Witness and the Watchtower Bible ... (Nov '14)
|Jun 2
|Spike
|62
|Trump charges, without evidence, millions voted... (Nov '16)
|May 19
|ohwilbur
|98
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC