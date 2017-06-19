What Jack Kemp taught me - and still teaches us - about economic growth: Jeffrey Lord

"HARRISBURG - More than 35 years after the federal government showed cutting taxes can generate additional revenue, state Rep. Greg Rothman today at a Harrisburg news conference unveiled legislation that would reduce tax rates for some businesses in Pennsylvania. Rothman was joined by Jimmy Kemp, son of former Congressman Jack Kemp , who co-sponsored the 1981 federal law that cut taxes and generated increased federal revenues."

