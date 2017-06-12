Welfare Fraudsters Using Food Stamps To Buy Heroine
That's itI'm done with all these stories coming out how Americans and 'NOT' Americans are abusing the system and ruining it for people who actually deserve assistance. Shut down food stamps and start up the soup lines, and I'll bet people start working again.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Right Wing News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drug Addict working for sports center
|7 hr
|Jeff Teel
|1
|Any bi or gay teens near Pittsburgh pa
|Thu
|Red
|4
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Jun 13
|SNOWMAN99
|1,314
|Fed Officials Sharpen Concerns Over Trump's Imm...
|Jun 12
|george
|18
|Visa overstays climb, account for 40% of undocu...
|Jun 11
|spytheweb
|1
|PA: EMTA Ridership Down in 2015-16
|Jun 6
|Dtf
|12
|James Coggins
|Jun 5
|Joelean
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC