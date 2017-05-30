Wasps join arsenal in battle against emerald ash borer
COURTESY OF THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE Larval feeding, resulting in frass-packed galleries, can cause extensive damage to the host tree. Over the past six years, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has quietly released tens of thousands of the insects in state forests, parks and game lands as a biological control agent in the battle against the emerald ash borer, the invasive beetle already responsible for killing millions of ash trees across the commonwealth.
