Verizon, CWA reach copper network settlement in Pennsylvania

In October 2015, CWA filed its complaint with the Pennsylvania PUC, providing what it said was documentation of Verizon's copper network maintenance issues. Verizon and the Communications Workers of America have reached an agreement under which the telco will make a number of infrastructure upgrades to its copper infrastructure in Pennsylvania, following complaints that the telco was allegedly not performing necessary network upkeep on the state's network.

Start the conversation, or Read more at America's Network.