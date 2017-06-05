Verizon, CWA reach copper network set...

Verizon, CWA reach copper network settlement in Pennsylvania

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: America's Network

In October 2015, CWA filed its complaint with the Pennsylvania PUC, providing what it said was documentation of Verizon's copper network maintenance issues. Verizon and the Communications Workers of America have reached an agreement under which the telco will make a number of infrastructure upgrades to its copper infrastructure in Pennsylvania, following complaints that the telco was allegedly not performing necessary network upkeep on the state's network.

Start the conversation, or Read more at America's Network.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
James Coggins 6 hr Joelean 1
James Coggins 6 hr Palmreader 1
News Fed Officials Sharpen Concerns Over Trump's Imm... Sat spytheweb 2
News Klan plans rallies in Pa. (Aug '06) Jun 3 Fitus T Bluster 378
News The Jehovah's Witness and the Watchtower Bible ... (Nov '14) Jun 2 Spike 62
News PA: EMTA Ridership Down in 2015-16 May 23 Neighbor 8
News Trump charges, without evidence, millions voted... (Nov '16) May 19 ohwilbur 98
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,382 • Total comments across all topics: 281,545,247

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC