Verizon, CWA reach copper network settlement in Pennsylvania
In October 2015, CWA filed its complaint with the Pennsylvania PUC, providing what it said was documentation of Verizon's copper network maintenance issues. Verizon and the Communications Workers of America have reached an agreement under which the telco will make a number of infrastructure upgrades to its copper infrastructure in Pennsylvania, following complaints that the telco was allegedly not performing necessary network upkeep on the state's network.
Start the conversation, or Read more at America's Network.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Coggins
|6 hr
|Joelean
|1
|James Coggins
|6 hr
|Palmreader
|1
|Fed Officials Sharpen Concerns Over Trump's Imm...
|Sat
|spytheweb
|2
|Klan plans rallies in Pa. (Aug '06)
|Jun 3
|Fitus T Bluster
|378
|The Jehovah's Witness and the Watchtower Bible ... (Nov '14)
|Jun 2
|Spike
|62
|PA: EMTA Ridership Down in 2015-16
|May 23
|Neighbor
|8
|Trump charges, without evidence, millions voted... (Nov '16)
|May 19
|ohwilbur
|98
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC