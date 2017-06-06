U.S. top court rejects appeal of felo...

U.S. top court rejects appeal of felon gun ownership ruling

8 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the Trump administration's appeal of a lower court ruling loosening the federal prohibition on convicted felons possessing guns in a case involving two Pennsylvania men convicted of non-violent crimes who challenged the ban. The justices let stand a lower court's 2016 ruling that suggested denying felons whose crimes were not serious the right to own guns violated the U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment, which protects the right to "keep and bear arms."

