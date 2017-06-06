U.S. top court rejects appeal of felon gun ownership ruling
The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the Trump administration's appeal of a lower court ruling loosening the federal prohibition on convicted felons possessing guns in a case involving two Pennsylvania men convicted of non-violent crimes who challenged the ban. The justices let stand a lower court's 2016 ruling that suggested denying felons whose crimes were not serious the right to own guns violated the U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment, which protects the right to "keep and bear arms."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Which PA small town has the most white trash? (Sep '12)
|Jun 23
|Escaped-Johnstown
|78
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Jun 18
|Dave
|1,315
|Drug Addict working for sports center
|Jun 18
|Jeff Teel
|1
|Any bi or gay teens near Pittsburgh pa
|Jun 15
|Red
|4
|Fed Officials Sharpen Concerns Over Trump's Imm...
|Jun 12
|george
|17
|Visa overstays climb, account for 40% of undocu...
|Jun 11
|spytheweb
|1
|PA: EMTA Ridership Down in 2015-16
|Jun 6
|Dtf
|12
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC