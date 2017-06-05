U.S. small businesses to lobby Congre...

U.S. small businesses to lobby Congress to oppose border tax

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WTAQ-AM Green Bay

About 60 small business owners and a representative from retailer Big Lots will hold meetings with members of Congress this week in an effort to oppose a proposed 'border adjustment tax', organizers said. Retailers led by large stores including Target, Best Buy and Autozone are trying to get Republicans to abandon the tax as a piece of any sweeping tax reform.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PA: EMTA Ridership Down in 2015-16 19 hr Dtf 12
James Coggins Mon Joelean 1
James Coggins Mon Palmreader 1
News Fed Officials Sharpen Concerns Over Trump's Imm... Jun 3 spytheweb 2
News Klan plans rallies in Pa. (Aug '06) Jun 3 Fitus T Bluster 378
News The Jehovah's Witness and the Watchtower Bible ... (Nov '14) Jun 2 Spike 62
News Trump charges, without evidence, millions voted... (Nov '16) May 19 ohwilbur 98
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,915 • Total comments across all topics: 281,581,254

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC