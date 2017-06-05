U.S. drug deaths rising faster than ever

14 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Drug overdoses are now the leading cause of death among Americans younger than 50, and all evidence suggests the problem has continued to worsen in 2017. - Drug overdose deaths in 2016 most likely exceeded 59,000, the largest annual jump ever recorded in the United States, according to preliminary data compiled by the New York Times.

Chicago, IL

