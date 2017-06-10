Trump announces 11 more judicial nominees, including a judge from his SCOTUS list
One of the nominees is Colorado Supreme Court Justice Allison Eid, who was on Trump's list of potential Supreme Court nominees, report the New York Times , the Washington Times , the Hill and the Denver Post . She is nominated to fill the seat on the Denver-based 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated by Neil M. Gorsuch, now a Supreme Court justice.
