Train enthusiast catches Bangor truck collision on video

11 hrs ago

A railroad enthusiast awaiting the pass of a three-locomotive train in Bangor caught Tuesday's collision with a tractor-trailer on high-definition video. The videographer, a young man who calls himself Austin Trains on his YouTube account, has his camera trained on a bend in the railroad just south of the Route 512 crossing where the crash occurred.

Chicago, IL

