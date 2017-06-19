Tornado scare near Harrisburg as nast...

Tornado scare near Harrisburg as nasty front presses eastward

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

The first of what the National Weather Service says will be "many" thunderstorms in region was affecting parts of northwest Philadelphia and adjacent Bucks and Montgomery Counties at midafternoon. That expired at 2:15 p.m., and while no twister sightings have been confirmed, and the weather service reported numerous downed trees and wires in south-central Pennsylvania.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07) Sun Dave 1,315
Drug Addict working for sports center Sun Jeff Teel 1
Any bi or gay teens near Pittsburgh pa Jun 15 Red 4
News Fed Officials Sharpen Concerns Over Trump's Imm... Jun 12 george 17
News Visa overstays climb, account for 40% of undocu... Jun 11 spytheweb 1
News PA: EMTA Ridership Down in 2015-16 Jun 6 Dtf 12
James Coggins Jun 5 Joelean 1
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,980 • Total comments across all topics: 281,891,004

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC