They're back! Mayfly season under way in Central Pennsylvania
With the first windshield-smudging sightings of mayflies along the Susquehanna River at Wrightsville, local officials have shut off the lights on the Veterans Memorial Bridge over the river and launched the 2017 mayfly season in Central Pennsylvania. The bridge was the site of three motorcycle accidents in mid-June 2015 that were attributed to the inches-deep buildup of mayflies on the road surface.
