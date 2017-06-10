The Latest: Ex-Pennsylvania treasurer...

The Latest: Ex-Pennsylvania treasurer guilty of lying to FBI

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

In this Aug. 1, 2016, file photo, former Pennsylvania Treasurer Barbara Hafer, right, and her attorney John Knorr, left, walk out of the Ronald Reagan Federal Building and Courthouse in Harrisburg, Pa. Hafer was scheduled to appear in federal court Friday, June 9, 2017, to plead guilty to lying to the FBI in a case stemming from a long-running, pay-to-play investigation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07) 15 hr Pids 1,313
News Fed Officials Sharpen Concerns Over Trump's Imm... 16 hr Ms Sassy 11
News PA: EMTA Ridership Down in 2015-16 Jun 6 Dtf 12
James Coggins Jun 5 Joelean 1
James Coggins Jun 5 Palmreader 1
News Klan plans rallies in Pa. (Aug '06) Jun 3 Fitus T Bluster 378
News The Jehovah's Witness and the Watchtower Bible ... (Nov '14) Jun 2 Spike 62
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,920 • Total comments across all topics: 281,653,021

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC