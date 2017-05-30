The day heroin hit home for a police ...

The day heroin hit home for a police officer

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: New Jersey Herald

On a cold, wintry afternoon, a trio of police officers joined paramedics at the home of another first responder, Patrick Hinds, a comrade desperate to save his son Zach from a drug overdose. They all know these calls well, but Hinds had never been on this side.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fed Officials Sharpen Concerns Over Trump's Imm... 22 hr spytheweb 2
News Klan plans rallies in Pa. (Aug '06) Sat Fitus T Bluster 378
News The Jehovah's Witness and the Watchtower Bible ... (Nov '14) Jun 2 Spike 62
News PA: EMTA Ridership Down in 2015-16 May 23 Neighbor 8
News Trump charges, without evidence, millions voted... (Nov '16) May 19 ohwilbur 98
Any bi or gay teens near Pittsburgh pa May 19 Tractor18 1
Should PA incease taxes on dividends, capital g... May 16 Tax Increases 1
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,316 • Total comments across all topics: 281,520,839

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC