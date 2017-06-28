The best burger in each of Pennsylvania's burgs
Being in a burger state of mind and living in a state dotted with burgs, we are taking a whimsical trip across the rolling hills, green farmlands, historic battlefields and majestic rivers to see what burgers the commonwealth has to offer. There are at least 60 burgs and most of them are in Allegheny, Westmoreland and Centre counties.
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is state legislature beholden to teachers union? (Mar '11)
|Tue
|Pension lack of ...
|351
|Which PA small town has the most white trash? (Sep '12)
|Jun 23
|Escaped-Johnstown
|78
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Jun 18
|Dave
|1,315
|Drug Addict working for sports center
|Jun 18
|Jeff Teel
|1
|Any bi or gay teens near Pittsburgh pa
|Jun 15
|Red
|4
|Fed Officials Sharpen Concerns Over Trump's Imm...
|Jun 12
|george
|17
|Visa overstays climb, account for 40% of undocu...
|Jun 11
|spytheweb
|1
