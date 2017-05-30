Supporters cheer Trump at - Pittsburgh, not Paris' rally outside White House new
Hundreds of demonstrators, primarily from the D.C. area, gathered in front of the White House late Saturday morning to show their support and appreciation to President Donald Trump. "I'm sorry he has to take all of this abuse," Marilyn Ochs of Bethesda said while holding a handwritten sign.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fed Officials Sharpen Concerns Over Trump's Imm...
|22 hr
|spytheweb
|2
|Klan plans rallies in Pa. (Aug '06)
|Sat
|Fitus T Bluster
|378
|The Jehovah's Witness and the Watchtower Bible ... (Nov '14)
|Jun 2
|Spike
|62
|PA: EMTA Ridership Down in 2015-16
|May 23
|Neighbor
|8
|Trump charges, without evidence, millions voted... (Nov '16)
|May 19
|ohwilbur
|98
|Any bi or gay teens near Pittsburgh pa
|May 19
|Tractor18
|1
|Should PA incease taxes on dividends, capital g...
|May 16
|Tax Increases
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC