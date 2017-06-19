Support restoration of Penn Vet funding
Editor: Pennsylvania Farm Bureau and our 62,000 member families call on state lawmakers to support the restoration of funding in the state budget to the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine . Penn Vet's work on proper egg handling has nearly eradicated the occurrence of Salmonella in eggs produced throughout Pennsylvania.
