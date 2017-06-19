Sugarhouse HSP Gaming v. Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Stadium Casino LLC Market East Associates

STADIUM CASINO, LLC, Intervenor MARKET EAST ASSOCIATES, L.P., Petitioner v. PENNSYLVANIA GAMING CONTROL BOARD, Respondent STADIUM CASINO, LLC, Intervenor I join the majority opinion in full, albeit that I have reservations concerning the degree to which the analysis of the term "financial interest" as being exclusive of an "ownership" interest would be applied in other cases.

